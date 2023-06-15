LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 2.8 %
LIQT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
