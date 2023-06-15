LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LIQT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

