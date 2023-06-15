MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.79%.

MamaMancini’s Stock Down 9.1 %

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of MamaMancini’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 126,485 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

