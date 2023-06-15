MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.79%.
MamaMancini’s Stock Down 9.1 %
MMMB opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.88. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.
Separately, TheStreet raised MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.
