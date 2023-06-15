Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MNGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.02) to GBX 360 ($4.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

