Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

