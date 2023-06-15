Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Marqeta Trading Down 3.8 %

MQ opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Marqeta by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Marqeta by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Marqeta by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta



Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.



