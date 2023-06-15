Matthew Rubinger Sells 4,578 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 4,578 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $17,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

