Matthew Rubinger Sells 4,578 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 4,578 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $17,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
