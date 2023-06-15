Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 530,139 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 359,542 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $7,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

