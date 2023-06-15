McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $308.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $288.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.45.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

