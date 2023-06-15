MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.