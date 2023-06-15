MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
