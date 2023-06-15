Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

