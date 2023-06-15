Melanie F. Goins Sells 5,180 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 5,180 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $20,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,378.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 12.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 890,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 97,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,566,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 1stdibs.Com

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

