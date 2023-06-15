MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,189.05 and last traded at $1,210.00. Approximately 266,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 483,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,238.15.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,269.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,139.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

