Michael A. Berman Sells 17,000 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MDC opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

