Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

