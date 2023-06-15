Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $339.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.