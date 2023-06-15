Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $339.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

