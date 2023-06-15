Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $360.00 at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $339.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $5,305,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $4,672,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.