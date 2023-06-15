Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Natixis raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $153.40 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

