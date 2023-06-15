Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

