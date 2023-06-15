Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

