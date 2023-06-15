Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,257 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 193,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

