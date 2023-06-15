Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,793 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 468,828 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

