Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $132.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $132,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $218.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

