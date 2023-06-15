Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.58 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.68 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

