Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,182 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.