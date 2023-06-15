Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

EFX opened at $229.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

