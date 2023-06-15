Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 269,585 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,585 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

