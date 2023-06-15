Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69,188 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,188 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

