Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80,770 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,770 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 804,467 shares of company stock worth $29,279,070 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.