Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.12 and last traded at $59.26. Approximately 229,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 484,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Morphic Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

Insider Activity

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,768,464 shares in the company, valued at $124,580,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,768,464 shares in the company, valued at $124,580,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $52,928.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,771 shares of company stock worth $9,643,944. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

