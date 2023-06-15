Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Declares Dividend of GBX 250

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.13) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

MTVW opened at £110 ($137.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £429 million, a PE ratio of 1,408.45 and a beta of 0.45. Mountview Estates has a twelve month low of £105 ($131.38) and a twelve month high of £139 ($173.92). The company has a fifty day moving average of £111.07 and a 200-day moving average of £114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 97.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £108 ($135.14), for a total transaction of £108,000 ($135,135.14). 73.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

