MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) were up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,674,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,661,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
MultiPlan Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Featured Stories
