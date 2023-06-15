MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) were up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,674,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,661,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 471,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 307,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MultiPlan by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Stories

