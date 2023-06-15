Nano Market Cap Hits $83.70 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $83.70 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,858.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00293543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00535567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00059252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00415107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

