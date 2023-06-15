Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Bank of America

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

NDAQ opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

