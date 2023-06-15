National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Grid by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Grid by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,275 ($15.95) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

NGG opened at $66.05 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Further Reading

