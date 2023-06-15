National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 231.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

