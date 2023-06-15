NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00004672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $64.94 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00044538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00034087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,014,702 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

