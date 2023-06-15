Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.63. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. Analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,484,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,484,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $75,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,581,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,227,037.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 101,600 shares of company stock worth $306,484. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.