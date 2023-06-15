NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $74.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $747,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

