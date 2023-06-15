NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,800 shares of company stock worth $272,873 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 368.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.