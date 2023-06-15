NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Down 2.3%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.41. 25,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 117,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -524.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

