Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.82 million during the quarter.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

