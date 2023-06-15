Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.
Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
