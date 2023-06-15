Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Technologies International

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.