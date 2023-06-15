ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

