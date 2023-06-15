Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,695,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
