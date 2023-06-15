Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.96.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
