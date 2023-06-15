Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

