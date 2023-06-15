Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $357.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.
Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.
See Also
