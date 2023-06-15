Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of OFLX opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.55. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $128.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 88.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 770.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

Featured Stories

